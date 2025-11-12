

Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth

Perth, Nov 12, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited ( ASX:BSN ) ( BSNEF:OTCMKTS ) announced the commencement of drilling at its recently acquired Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earths project.



Key Highlights



- Drilling has commenced at the Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earth project



- Approximately 3,000 metres of drilling over 80 drill holes are proposed targeting uranium and rare earth elements



- Initial drilling will target district-scale sediment-hosted ionic clay rare earth potential. Soil sampling has confirmed widespread anomalism, including >600 ppm TREO, correlating with a laterally extensive flat lying AEM anomaly interpreted to be a granite derived clay unit



o Program supported by $150,000 Queensland Government funding



o Drilling will consist of approximately 45 holes for up to 1,600 metres



- Weather permitting, drilling will move to target paleochannel roll front uranium systems defined by AEM survey, directly along trend from the uranium-rich Sybella granite



o Drilling will consist of approximately 35 holes for 1,400 metres



- Drilling is expected to be completed in approximately one month, with results due in Q1 2026



Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse commented:



"Today marks major progress and Basin looks to test three district scale concepts exploring for uranium and rare earth elements in the world class jurisdiction of the Mount Isa province in Queensland.



Initial drilling will advance the concept for ionic clay style REEs, mobilised from the emerging Sybella Discovery owned by our neighbours at Red Metal.



I again acknowledge the tremendous effort and cooperation from staff, contractors and stakeholders to allow this program to happen in a professional manner under tight time constraints."



Overview



The Company has commenced drilling at its Sybella Barkly project, with initial holes targeting district-scale sediment-hosted ionic clay rare earth potential within the Barkly Tablelands. United Drilling Services are conducting the program utilising a Hanjin 8-TM aircore drilling rig mounted on 4x4 Carrier, refer figure 2*. Approximately 3000 metres of drilling over 80 drill holes are proposed for this program, refer figure 1*.



Drilling is expected to take approximately 4 weeks, with sample results due back in Q1 2026.



Preparations are also underway for a planned Q2 2026 reverse circulation drilling program exploring the hard rock granite hosted potential of the project.



Sediment Hosted Potential



The current drill program is targeting sediment hosted targets for uranium and REEs. The projects cover an extensive portion of the Sybella Batholith, deemed prospective for granite-hosted REE, as well as a significant landholding west of the Sybella, known as the Barkly Tablelands. The Barkly Tablelands are regarded as prospective for sediment-hosted mineralisation, refer figure 3*, and were surveyed with airborne electromagnetics ("AEM") by Summit Resources in February 2007 prior to its acquisition by Paladin Energy. Whilst numerous targets were identified, no drilling was completed at the time. Current drainage patterns data indicate that the sediments forming the Barkly Tablelands are sourced from the Sybella Batholith. While historical drilling in the region has focused on deeper base metal targets, phosphate potential and agricultural water bores, no drilling has targeted the uranium and rare earth potential.



Sediment and Ionic Clay Hosted REE Potential - District Scale Target



Results of surface geochemistry samples indicate significant mobilisation of rare earth elements into the Barkly Tablelands from the Sybella Batholith, which hosts Red Metal's Sybella Discovery. Surface sediment samples form a regionally significant anomaly, refer figure 4*. The highest of these values are within catchments draining from the Sybella discovery.



The Summit Resources' AEM not only outlines an interpreted extensive paleochannel network but also highlights a conductive layer within the Barkly Tablelands sediment package directly beneath this geochemical anomaly, approximately 12 metres thick from 20 to 32 metres depth with a footprint of over 1,000 km2 . This conductive layer could represent a clay unit, produced from the extensive weathering of the Sybella granites and is prospective for clay-hosted REE, refer figure 5*.



Basin's initial drilling will target this conductive horizon with aircore drilling. An average hole depth of approximately 35 metres is anticipated.



Paleochannel Roll Front Uranium Potential - District Scale Target



The Summit Resources' AEM survey identified a stacked sequence of paleochannels within the Barkly Tablelands, fed from the Sybella Batholith, refer figures 5 & 6*. This network is trending southerly, where no further AEM data exists.



Uranium content within the Sybella varies between the different phases of granites, as can be seen in the regional ternary radiometric image and supported by regional rock chip data, refer figure 6*.



Academic research also indicates that these "hot" granites are the source for the Valhalla uranium deposits.



Furthermore, historical drilling recorded redox fronts, sandstone channels and impermeable cap rocks however no radiometric data was collected, and uranium was not assayed for.



Using the Sybella rocks that likely formed the source for the Valhalla deposits, Basin will target the potential for uranium to have also been mobilised from the Sybella granites, through the interpreted extensive paleochannel network, which appears to have suitable geological host characteristics.



Targeting work was completed by Summit Resources and Fugro to prioritise these interpreted channels.



Basin's first pass aircore drilling program will look to confirm the characteristics of these interpreted channels. An initial 35 holes are proposed, with an average depth of 40 metres for a total of approximately 1,400 metres.



