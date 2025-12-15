LOCKSLEY SECURES LIEUTENANT GENERAL (RET.) MARK C. SCHWARTZ TO ADVANCE U.S. DEFENSE, NATIONAL SECURITY & CRITICAL MINERALS STRATEGY



Perth, Dec 15, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited ( ASX:LKY ) ( X5L:FRA ) ( LKYRF:OTCMKTS ) announced the appointment of Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mark C. Schwartz as Strategic Advisor - U.S. Government Initiatives, strengthening the Company's engagement across U.S. defense, national security, and federal funding programs.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mark C. Schwartz appointed as Strategic Advisor to advance U.S. Government Initiatives



- Brings 33+ years of senior U.S. military leadership, including JSOC, SOCOM-Europe and U.S. Security Coordinator roles



- Appointment of new strategic advisor supports Locksley's pursuit of DPA Title III, DoD, and DOE funding pathways for critical mineral onshoring



- Provides strategic guidance on integrating Locksley's antimony supply into defence, aerospace, and prime contractor applications



- Enhances Locksley's standing within U.S. national security circles during a period of heightened focus on reducing Chinese dependency for critical minerals



- Appointment supports Locksley's positioning of the Desert Antimony Project as an immediate and credible U.S. supply solution



- Appointment of Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mark C. Schwartz reinforces 'Locksley's U.S Mine to Market' strategy, targeting production of ingots, trisulphide, trioxide, and other downstream defence-grade products



Lieutenant General Schwartz served more than 33 years in the U.S. Army, including senior leadership roles as:



- U.S. Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority



- Commander, Special Operations Command - Europe



- Deputy Commanding General, Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC)



- Deputy Commander, Special Operations Joint Task Force Afghanistan



Experience Directly Aligned with U.S. Critical Minerals Priorities:



- Oversaw complex bilateral and multilateral security operations, including U.S. coordination with allied forces across the Middle East and Europe, ensuring integrated strategic planning and operational readiness



- Led major U.S. strategic assistance, force readiness, and interoperability programs, providing experience directly relevant to the United States' efforts to secure domestic supply chains and strengthen critical minerals resilience His career has centered on advancing U.S. national security interests, joint force readiness, and strategic operations.



Experience Aligned with the Strategic Role:



As Strategic Advisor, Lieutenant General Schwartz will support Locksley's U.S. government engagement strategy, specifically:



- Advancing Locksley's DPA Title III and related Department of Defense and Department of Energy funding pathways;



- Supporting Locksley's positioning within the National Defense Stockpile framework for antimony and other critical minerals;



- Providing strategic guidance on U.S. initiatives to onshore or friend-shore critical mineral supply chains;



- Supporting downstream integration of Locksley's antimony products into defence, aerospace, and prime-contractor applications, including trisulphide, alloys, and other strategic materials.



His appointment directly complements Locksley's progress toward establishing the United States' first modern, integrated Mine-to-Market antimony supply chain.



Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mark C. Schwartz commented:



"Throughout my career, my purpose has been to lead and protect U.S. national security interests across the globe. Today, one of the most significant strategic vulnerabilities facing the United States is our reliance on foreign often adversarial sources of critical minerals.



Onshoring and friend-shoring materials like antimony is essential for U.S. military readiness, industrial resilience, and protection against coercive threats, including the risk of China cutting off supply.



I look forward to working with Locksley to further articulate the importance of their antimony project, and to accelerate the immediate opportunities it presents for strengthening America's defence and strategic materials base."



Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director & CEO, commented:



"Lieutenant General Schwartz brings unparalleled strategic insight into U.S defense operations and national security frameworks. His experience in operating at the highest levels of U.S. defense and government and allied commence will significantly strengthen Locksley's engagement across defense, aerospace and strategic materials sector.



His appointment will materially strengthen our engagement across federal departments, funding agencies, and prime defence contractors at a time when the U.S. is prioritising secure domestic supply of critical minerals. This expertise will be invaluable as Locksley advances it integrated Mine to Market strategy."



Strategic Context:



The appointment comes at a time when the United States is rapidly accelerating efforts to rebuild domestic capability in critical minerals through programs such as DPA Title III, the Industrial Base Expansion program, the National Defense Stockpile Modernization initiative, and emerging federal procurement pathways for strategic materials. These initiatives collectively represent one of the largest U.S Government commitments to critical minerals, one of the largest Lieutenant General Schwartz's expertise will support Locksley in navigating these programs as the Company advances its 'U.S Mine to Market' strategy for antimony.





About Locksley Resources Limited





Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation in a well established mining region.

Locksley is committed to delivering value through discovery, development, and strategic partnerships, with a focus on securing access to U.S. aligned funding and downstream collaborations.

