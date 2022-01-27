

Ingeniero de planta piloto de materiales de batería designado

Perth, Feb. 15, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) se complace en anunciar que la empresa de ingeniería alemana Kuttner GmbH and Co. KG (Kuttner) se adjudicó el contrato para la ingeniería final de la planta piloto de revestimiento de materiales de baterías que se construirá en Sajonia, Alemania por Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG). Kuttner comenzará inmediatamente el trabajo de ingeniería, seguido de la adquisición y construcción de la planta piloto. La planta piloto está diseñada para producir 120 kg por día de material de ánodo de batería revestido, que estará disponible para fabricantes de automóviles y fabricantes de baterías europeos seleccionados.Kuttner es un contratista de ingeniería de plantas industriales y adquisición y construcción de ingeniería (EPC) con sede en Alemania con una sólida experiencia en diseño, adquisiciones, gestión de proyectos y construcción, y puesta en marcha de plantas en una variedad de industrias. Kuttner ha completado anteriormente proyectos de tratamiento de aguas y gases residuales y plantas metalúrgicas en Alemania, y aporta valiosos conocimientos locales a la ejecución del proyecto de la planta piloto.Como anunció Altech el 1 de febrero de 2022, el diseño preliminar de la planta piloto de revestimiento de materiales de batería ya está completo. El nombramiento de Kuttner como contratista de ingeniería de la planta piloto es el siguiente paso en el desarrollo de la planta en las instalaciones de Dock3, en Sajonia, Alemania, y para avanzar en la tecnología innovadora de la compañía para producir materiales de ánodo de batería recubiertos de alúmina.Acerca de Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.