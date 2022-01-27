

Назначен инженер опытного завода по производству аккумуляторных материалов

Perth, Feb 15, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Компания Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) рада сообщить, что немецкая инжиниринговая фирма Kuttner GmbH and Co. KG (Kuttner) получила контракт на окончательное проектирование опытного завода по нанесению покрытий на аккумуляторные материалы, который будет построен в Саксония, Германия, компания Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG). Каттнер немедленно приступит к инженерным работам, после чего последуют закупка и строительство пилотной установки. Пилотная установка предназначена для производства 120 кг анодного материала с покрытием в день, который будет доступен для избранных европейских производителей аккумуляторов и автопроизводителей.Каттнер является немецким подрядчиком по проектированию промышленных предприятий, а также по инженерным закупкам и строительству (EPC) с большим опытом проектирования, закупок, управления проектами и строительством, а также ввода в эксплуатацию заводов в различных отраслях промышленности. Компания Kuttner ранее завершила строительство металлургического завода, проектов по очистке воды и отходящих газов в Германии и привнесла ценные местные знания в реализацию проекта пилотного завода.Как сообщила компания «Алтех» 1 февраля 2022 года, предварительный проект опытно-промышленной установки по нанесению покрытий на аккумуляторные батареи завершен. Назначение Каттнера в качестве подрядчика по проектированию пилотной установки является следующим шагом в развитии завода на объекте Dock3 в Саксонии, Германия, а также в развитии новаторской технологии компании по производству анодных материалов для батарей с покрытием из оксида алюминия.о Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.