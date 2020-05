Catalyst Metals Limited ( ASX:CYL ) is pleased to announce that reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Boyds Dam Prospect at Four Eagles Gold Project has produced further excellent gold results with one hole (FERC284) intersecting three gold zones between 70 metres and the end of the hole at 168 metres depth.About ABN NewswireABN Newswire is a leading communications technology company, and electronically publishes and distributes corporate and financial video, news and information from publicly listed companies directly to investors and financial media outlets worldwide in multiple languages through a professional database network and financial news distribution platform.Access ABN Newswire on Bloomberg: {ABZN -go-}Access ABN Newswire on Thomson-Reuters Eikon: {ABNNEW}

