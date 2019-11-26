

BetMakers to power new Victorian Bookmaker initiative

Sydney, Jan 6, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to announced that its subsidiary company, DynamicOdds, has extended its Australian Principal Racing Authority Official Price project through its existing partnership with Racing Victoria ("RV") (as disclosed on 14 June 2018) with the development of the VBA Price feature for RV and the Victorian Bookmakers Association ("VBA"). All intellectual property rights in the VBA Price software are owned by RV and VBA.Highlights- BetMakers has extended its partnership with Racing Victoria by developing a new Victorian Bookmakers Association price ("VBA Price") for Racing Victoria and the Victorian Bookmakers Association- On-course screens at Flemington, Caufield, The Valley and Sandown will display the new VBA Price- Expansion to be featured at country and provincial meetings expected to be rolled out in 2020In an initiative to further promote the markets being offered by on-course bookmakers at Victorian metropolitan meetings, a special VBA Price will be displayed alongside the current Victorian Official Price ("VOP") via on-course screens and the DynamicOdds premium application.On-course screens at metropolitan tracks Flemington, Caulfield, The Valley and Sandown will display the VBA Price which will be calculated by taking an average from a sample of the oncourse rails bookmakers.The VBA Price and the Victorian Official Price will commence being displayed on screens and via the DynamicOdds premium application from 25 minutes prior to each Victorian metropolitan race.After a recent trial period, The Victorian Bookmaker Association Official price has now commenced operations.It is expected the VBA Price service will expand into feature country and provincial meetings in 2020.Racing Victoria's Chief Financial Officer Aaron Morrison commented;"We are very pleased to offer real-time wagering markets from our on-course operators alongside our existing off-course price display infrastructure. This will give patrons on course and via the DynamicOdds platform the chance to source the best price available on a particular runner.""This project, along with the core Official Price Network, Barrier Technology and Proprietary Integrity Platform have been made possible due to the technical agility and expertise of the team at BetMakers."BetMakers Technology Group CEO Todd Buckingham added;"As a Company, BetMakers Technology Group is striving to assist racing bodies, rights holders and wagering operators in delivering the best product possible to the end user, the punters.The on-course market is now very competitive and the opportunity to increase the visibility was attractive enough for Racing Victoria to engage BetMakers to help deliver this to the market.BetMakers look forward to working with Racing Victoria and other Principal Racing Authorities around the world to assist them in delivering the best possible wagering options to their customers."About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.