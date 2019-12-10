

Roger Zingg, Chief Services Officer; Roland Schumacher, Managing Director; Remo Martinelli, Chief Financial Officer

Sydney, Jan 8, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Global logistics solutions group, WiseTech Global ( ASX:WTC ) ( FRA:17W ) ( OTCMKTS:WTCHF ), today announced the acquisition of SISA Studio Informatica SA (SISA), a leading customs and freight forwarding solutions provider in Switzerland.Headquartered in Lugano, SISA is a Swiss market leader in providing customs and logistics solutions including customs clearance, freight forwarding and bonded warehouse management. SISA's customers include DHL Logistics (Schweiz) AG, Fiege Logistik (Schweiz) AG, FedEx, Post CH AG, Agility Logistics AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and many other exporters, freight forwarders, and logistics service providers.WiseTech Global Founder and CEO, Richard White, said "For over 40 years, SISA has accumulated a powerful breadth and depth of expertise across the customs and logistics landscape in Switzerland that will enhance our global customs and localisation capability and further strengthen our solutions for logistics providers throughout Europe. We are pleased to welcome the talented SISA team and operations into our WiseTech family, taking a further important step in building out our global customs footprint.""With Switzerland the ninth largest economy by GDP in Europe, the third largest trading partner with the EU for exports of goods and the fourth largest trading partner with the EU for imports of goods(1), bringing SISA into the WiseTech group now, consolidates our considerable geographic foothold in customs clearance and border compliance. Combined with our relentless investment in innovation and expansion of our CargoWise One platform, together we will continue to provide solutions to our customers that will enable greater control over international compliance and achieve lower-risk cross-border execution in the changing European and global trade landscape."Roland Schumacher, Managing Director of SISA, said "We are delighted to join the WiseTech Global group as this will enable us to bring even more innovation to SISA's leading Swiss customs clearance solution. The leading position of WiseTech's solutions in global customs clearance will bring vast advantages for international-oriented Swiss freight forwarders and shippers. We stay committed to our long-standing customers and to helping them remain successful in the highly competitive logistics market."Remaining under the leadership of Managing Director, Roland Schumacher, SISA's operations will be integrated within the WiseTech Global group and SISA will continue to deliver their logistics solutions directly to their customers, along with CargoWise One over time.CargoWise One global platform enables logistics service providers to execute highly complex transactions in areas such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, shipping, tracking, land transport, ecommerce, and cross-border compliance and to manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, countries, languages and currencies.This transaction follows WiseTech's other recent logistics solutions acquisitions in Argentina, Australasia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, North America, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, the UK and Uruguay, and is in line with WiseTech Global's clearly stated strategy of accelerating long-term organic growth through targeted, valuable acquisitions.Notes:1. Statistics Times, List of European countries by GDP (nominal) (2018); Eurostat (2018)About SISA Studio Informatica SAFounded in Lugano, Switzerland in 1972, and employing over 50 people, SISA Studio Informatica SA (SISA) is a leading provider of software for Swiss customs clearance and freight forwarding companies. SISA has more than 250 customers across logistics, industry and international trade, including DHL Logistics (Schweiz) AG, Fiege Logistik (Schweiz) AG, FedEx, Post CH AG, Agility Logistics AG, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.For more information on SISA visit https://www.sisa.ch About WiseTech Global Ltd

