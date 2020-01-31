

Quarterly Update and Appendix 4C

Sydney, Jan 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to release its quarterly cash flow statement and report unaudited revenue for the half year in excess of $4 million.Highlights- Unaudited revenues for the 6 months to 31 December 2019 in excess of $4 million- Re-affirm FY20 revenue guidance of $10 million- 31 December 2019 closing cash balance of $2.7 millionQ2 FY20 was an important period for the Company as the performance payments in respect of the acquisitions of the DynamicOdds and Global Betting Services businesses were satisfied by way of the issue of ordinary shares in the Company (Shares).The Company also took the opportunity to raise $2.76 million (excluding costs) through the placement of Shares to institutional and sophisticated investors. This additional capital has strengthened the balance sheet and provides the Company with the financial resources to invest in a number of strategic opportunities.The Company would like to reaffirm its guidance of $10 million revenue for FY20.To view the quarterly report, please visit:About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.