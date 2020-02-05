

New online bookmakers powered by BetMakers

Sydney, Feb 12, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to announce that its end-to-end white label technology platform has launched another of Australia's on-course bookmakers into online wagering with a customised racing and sports book.Highlights- Victorian on-course bookmaker launches 'BetDeluxe' online with BetMakers' white label technology platform- BetDeluxe can now offer 24/7 racing coverage including thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing from around the world- Follows successful launch of NSW-licensed operator Bbet.com.au, which has reported 'triple-digit growth' since going online- On-course wagering operators can access BetMakers' Global Racing Network and customised racing channel by going online- Racing Australia reports there are 433 Bookmakers in AustraliaNoah Rose, an on-track bookmaker licensed with the Victorian Bookmakers Association ("VBA"), has gone online at www.betdeluxe.com.au using BetMakers' technology with an aim to attract new off-course punters while serving their on-track customers after the racetrack closes.As part of the new digital offering, which uses the BetMakers' Global Racing Network and racing channel as well as a Managed Trading Services option, BetDeluxe can now offer betting on thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing from around the world.BetDeluxe CEO, Noah Rose said: "Up until now, we have been an on-course bookmaker without an online presence, so to go live online and expand the BetDeluxe offering to our existing and new clients on new events using the BetMakers' technology solution is a fantastic opportunity for our business to grow."BetDeluxe is the second Australian on-course wagering operator to go live online using BetMakers' white label technology platform following the successful launch of the NSW-licensed bookmaker Bbet.com.au in August of 2019.Bbet.com.au Managing Director Luke Behrmann said: "We have been operating for 19 years from Canterbury Park Racecourse in Sydney as well as fielding on course at Randwick, Rosehill and other Sydney and Melbourne metropolitan meetings. Since going online using the BetMakers' technology in 2019 we have seen triple-digit growth within the business."BetMakers has provided Bbet.com.au with technology solutions that have rapidly expanded the size of our operation and our customer base and has enabled us to compete with the biggest players in Australia's betting industry. They have effectively allowed a SME to provide a comparable product offering to our customers that they may have previously only received from the large foreign-owned betting companies."BetMakers CEO Todd Buckingham said: "BetMakers is excited to be working closely with licensed on-course bookmakers from Victoria and NSW looking to bring their brands and customers online.BetDeluxe and Bbet.com.au are great endorsements for BetMakers' lightweight, automated and scalable platform technologies that enable smaller operators to compete with the global powerhouses."As Racing Australia has reported there are 433 licensed bookmakers in Australia and we estimate that less than 10% would have an online presence. We think the experience of on-course bookmakers in fixed odds wagering, combined with BetMakers' technology presents a great opportunity for this part of our business. Our intention is to grow this part in 2020 with new features and products to be rolled out for clients."We believe the option for smaller operators to utilise the BetMakers' Managed Trading Services division or simply grow their businesses with our turn-key white label solution is attractive and we expect these smaller operators will be an important cog in the continued growth of wagering in Australia as they emerge online."About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.