

FY20 Half Year Results

Sydney, Feb 26, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to announce the Company's results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.For the half-year ended 31 December 2019, the Company reported:- Revenues of $4.04 million (an increase of $1.26 million above the corresponding prior year period)- EBITDA of $0.65 million (an increase of $2.82 million above the corresponding prior year period)- 'Underlying' EBITDA of $0.57 million (an increase of $2.51 million compared to the corresponding prior year period)The Company also reported a 31 December 2019 cash balance of $2.70 million, and net-current assets of $2.88 million.A summary of the Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and Statement of financial position is provided in the link below.The Board is very pleased with the progress of the business, which has now established a strong financial base. The Company continues to expand its customers and product offering in its existing markets.The Company has also recently announced its expansion into the US and an agreement with Tom Waterhouse which it expects to see the benefit of these deals to be realised in FY21 and beyond.The Company would like to reaffirm its previous guidance of $10 million in revenue for FY20.To view the Half Year Report, please visit:About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

