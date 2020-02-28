

2019 Annual Report

Melbourne, Feb 28, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - iSignthis Ltd ( ASX:ISX ) ( FRA:TA8 ) is pleased to announce its maiden profit following its first year of operations as a regulated monetary financial institution operating its own Tier 1 network.The Company continues to build on the success of having designed and built its own regtech platforms: Paydentity(TM), ISXPay(R) and flykk(R), and having significantly enhanced Probanx(R), since acquiring that software platform in 2018.Our platforms create opportunities for the company to deliver to customers either regtech licensing or delivery of regulated services underpinned by our regtech platforms.Financial Summary- Maiden statutory profit of circa $1.6m (NPAT) for the year ending December 2019 (CY19) vs statutory loss of -$8.0m for CY18- 'Operational' EBIT of circa $6.6m (excluding one-offs, non operational and non cash items)- Revenue of $31.2m, up over 400% from $6.1m in CY18- Cashflow positive model, with $4.4m of net cash from operations for CY19- Client Funds held $96.2m- Subsequent to end of the financial year, the NPAT positive trend continued in January 2020- Cash and cash equivalents of $17.7m at Year End, in addition to being cash flow positive, provides adequate funds for expansion of current and future business opportunitiesNon Cash, Non Operational and One Off costs Include:- New Product R&D Spending of $1.08m in 2019 Up 223% from $334k in 2018- $445k of New Product R&D Spending was in Q4 2019- Card Scheme Membership Extended to Diners, Discover and Visa Australia ~$221k- Intellectual Property protection including new patent applications ~$280k- ASX suspension related costs of circa $697k- Non cash costs of $2.1m (mainly share based payments)Company Highlights- Strong Growth in our GPTV from $880m to ~$2Bn (annualised run rate at Q4)- Appointment of CFO, Elizabeth Warrell, and CTO, Michael Andrewes- Rated "Prime" by ISS ESG- Admission to ASX300 and All Ordinaries index- Soft launch of our flykk(R) e-money ecosystem- Visa Australia Principal Membership achieved- BREXIT transitional FCA license granted.- Integration of people, product & commercial approach of Probanx Systems Ltd and UAB Baltic Banking Service (BBS), following acquisition of BBS in February.- UAB BBS acquisition completed for EUR75k in cash and EUR575k to be issued as shares.- Integrated Probanx to Central Bank of Lithuania to deliver ISO20022 based SEPA Core and SEPA Instant payments, for iSignthis eMoney (ISEMCY22XXX) and third party customers- Probanx CorePlus platform 3rd party certified to APRA CPS234- Intellectual Property enhanced, with further patents granted- Deployed merchants to our own designed & built Tier 1 card processing network- Resubmitted APRA (ADI PPF) , ASIC (AFSL) and RBA (ESA) submissions between February - June to accommodate brokers and market operators, which led to the NSX agreements.To view the Annual Report, please visit:About iSignthis Ltd

