WWW:www.lnglimited.com.au Company Overview
Half Year Report and Appendix 4D
Half Year Report and Appendix 4D
Perth, Feb 28, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Liquefied Natural Gas Limited - FY 2020 Half-Year Results for Announcement to the Market

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) encloses the following information:

(i) The ASX Appendix 4D for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019; and

(ii) The Financial Report for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019.

To view the half year report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1M5B7LZ2


About Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) (LNGL) is an ASX listed company whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:

- Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia LNG), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;

- Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), a Canadian-based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 – 12 mtpa LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;

- Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw), which is proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and

- LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company's OSMR® LNG liquefaction process, a midscale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.

  


Contact
Mr. Micah Hirschfield
Sr. Manager, Communications and Investor Relations
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited
T: +1-713-815-6920
E: mhirschfield@lnglimited.com

Mr. Andrew Gould
Joint Company Secretary
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited
T: +61-8-9366-3700
E: AGould@lnglimited.com.au



Related Companies

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd             

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

Gas & OilEnergy GeneralFinancial GeneralLiquified Natural Gas

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

Maurice Brand Presents at Investorium.tv

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd


Read More

Social Media