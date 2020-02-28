

Half Year Report and Appendix 4D

Perth, Feb 28, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Liquefied Natural Gas Limited - FY 2020 Half-Year Results for Announcement to the MarketIn accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Liquefied Natural Gas Limited ( ASX:LNG ) ( OTCMKTS:LNGLY ) encloses the following information:(i) The ASX Appendix 4D for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019; and(ii) The Financial Report for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019.To view the half year report, please visit:About Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited ( ASX:LNG) ( OTCMKTS:LNGLY) (LNGL) is an ASX listed company whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:

- Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia LNG), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;

- Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), a Canadian-based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 – 12 mtpa LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;

- Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw), which is proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and

- LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company's OSMR® LNG liquefaction process, a midscale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.