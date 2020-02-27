WWW:www.cardinalresources.com.au Company Overview
PDAC Investor Presentation
Perth, Mar 2, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) (FRA:C3L) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) (TSE:CDV) provide the latest presentation which will be presented at the PDAC Mining Conference in Toronto Canada.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G598W500


About Cardinal Resources Ltd

Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a West African gold exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project with a gold Ore Reserve of 5.1Moz (0.4 Moz Proved and 4.7 Moz Probable) and a soon to be completed Feasibility Study.

Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company's Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.

Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of 3 April 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

 


Contact
Archie Koimtsidis
CEO / MD
Cardinal Resources Limited
P: +61-8-6558-0573

Alec Rowlands
IR / Corp Dev
Cardinal Resources Limited
P: +1-647-256-1922

Andrew Rowell
Cannings Purple
E: arowell@canningspurple.com.au
P: +61-400-466-226

Peta Baldwin
Cannings Purple
E: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au
P: +61-455-081-008



