Sydney, Mar 27, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BetMakers Technology Group Limited (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) or is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders and investors to view a virtual presentation by CEO, Todd Buckingham, who will present at the NWR Small Cap Virtual Conference today (Friday 27).
Investor Presentation
Event: NWR Communications Virtual Small Cap Conference
Presenting: Todd Buckingham, CEO
Time: Friday 27 March, 2:50pm AEDT
The event is free and investors can register online to view the presentation here: https://organizer.runtheworld.today/invitation/670
The Company invites questions to be submitted to simon@nwrcommunications.com.au prior to the presentation.
About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd