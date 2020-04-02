

William Hill Group Upgrades and Extends Agreement

Sydney, April 14, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to announce that Global Betting Services Pty Ltd ("GBS" or "BetMakers"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has extended and upgraded its commercial agreement with leading global wagering operator William Hill Group International Ltd.- Existing agreement upgraded and extended until end of 2022- BetMakers now preferred distribution partner- William Hill significantly increases racing contentUnder varied terms of the agreement, BetMakers has been signed as preferred distribution partner and will continue to provide William Hill Group with existing wagering technology services, including Pricing and Trading solutions, and also provide additional access to its expanded racing products until 31 December 2022. The varied terms provide for incremental increases in the fees payable to BetMakers over the extended term and provides BetMakers with the right to supply content to William Hill Group where it can match or provide a better rate charged on any third party, local or international racing content globally.Please see the Company's announcement dated 14 November 2018 for further details regarding the commercial agreement with William Hill Group.William Hill Director of Racing Mr Mark Howarth said:"Over the past two years we have made enormous strides in diversifying our racing content to include products from all over the globe, which was one of our key strategic ambitions."This success could not have happened without the excellent collaboration of William Hill Group Trading and BetMakers, who offer an incredible wealth of experience in International racing. This transition has seen William Hill increase its racing content significantly."BetMakers Technology Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Todd Buckingham, said:"This a significant and positive endorsement of the BetMakers business and we are delighted to be working with the William Hill Group, which as one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming companies has been one of BetMakers' foundation clients outside of Australia."The extension and upgrading of BetMakers' racing services and solutions to William Hill at an international level comes during a challenging time for wagering operators with the suspension of many sports globally."BetMakers is buoyed by the support of our International and Australian customers as demand remains strong for racing products and services, which has seen our teams working overtime to continue to deliver racing from around the world to our extensive customer base."About William Hill PLC:Founded in the UK in 1934, William Hill is a recognised and trusted brand in the global sports betting and gaming market. William Hill employs more than 12,000 people in 10 countries globally and are unified by our Group value to always 'Go one better' and continually innovate to bring our customers engaging ways to bet and game, whether in betting shops, sports books, online or on their mobile devices. William Hill is committed to enabling their customers to gamble in a positive way, with a range of tools and systems that promote customers' control as part of our Nobody Harmed ambition.William Hill started as a UK business and this is still their home market, accounting for 86% of our business last year. But the share of their international revenues will go up as they have been licensed to deliver online betting and gaming in Italy and Spain since 2011 and 2012 respectively, and we have been operating in the US since 2012. Their European footprint significantly increased following the acquisition of Mr Green, a high-growth European gaming business, in January 2019, and continue to grow rapidly in the US as more states choose to regulate sports betting.William Hill PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol WMH.About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.