

General Meeting change of date to 17th July 2020

Melbourne, April 15, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - iSignthis Ltd ( ASX:ISX ) ( FRA:TA8 ) provides the following update on the change of date for the General Meeting.The Company was scheduled to hold a General meeting on 15th May 2020. Due to the current restrictions in place due to COVID-19, the Company has elected to reschedule the General Meeting until 17th July 2020, per ASIC 20-068MR "Guidelines for meeting upcoming AGM and financial reporting requirements".Closer to the date, and in light of the COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, the Company will provide further details about the General Meeting.About iSignthis Ltd

