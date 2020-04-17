

Notice of General Meeting

Sydney, April 17, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Notice is given that the general meeting of Shareholders of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) will be held on Friday, 22 May 2020 at 9:00am AEST.The Meeting will be streamed live for Shareholders to view and participate.For full details, please visit:About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.