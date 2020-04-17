

Extension of Temporary Closure of Aristo Hotel Casino Ops

Sydney, April 21, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Donaco International Limited ( ASX:DNA ) ( FRA:UGS ) confirms a 7-day extension of the temporary closure of casino operations at the Aristo International Hotel in Lao Cai, Vietnam. This followed the Vietnam Government's announcement mandating the temporary closure of all casinos, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for a period of 15 days from 1 April 2020 (see ASX announcement dated 1 April 2020).The Company believes the current COVID-19 situation poses a risk to the health and safety of staff and visitors at Aristo if operations resumed, which could have adverse long-term consequences for Donaco.The Company's Star Vegas Casino operations in Poipet, Cambodia also remain temporarily closed in line with Government restrictions (see ASX announcement dated 30 March 2020).As stated in the announcement, the closure of both casino operations will have a material impact on Donaco's business.However, Donaco is successfully undertaking pragmatic measures to reduce costs, which will mitigate this impact to an extent.The Board and Management will continue to proactively monitor developments in the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation and swiftly provide further updates in due course.About Donaco International Ltd

