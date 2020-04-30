

Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, April 30, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Donaco International Limited ( ASX:DNA ) ( FRA:UGS ) provides the following trading update for the three month period ending March 2020.Highlights- Quarterly revenue of A$10.53 million compared to A$25.50 million in prior corresponding year- Board and Management continue to tightly control operating and capital expenses while operations remain impacted by COVID-19 restrictions- Settlement reached with Thai Vendor to preserve shareholder value- Ongoing discussions with principal lender Mega Bank- Financial position strengthened by cash balance of A$18.87 million as at 31 March 2020The March quarter was significantly impacted by the onset of COVID-19 and the resultant restrictions on casino operations and border closures.Overall group results were negative EBITDA A$1.13 million for the March quarter compared to A$10.82 million in the prior corresponding period of 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 (pcp).In relation to the performance of each of the casinos:- DNA Star Vegas, had revenue of A$8.37 million and EBITDA of A$0.5 million respectively.- Aristo International Hotel, had revenue of A$2.6 million and EBITDA was A$0.5 million.The Company has a negative cash flow from operations of A$5.1 million and net debt increased from A$50.9 million in pcp to A$60.8 million.Further, DNA Star Vegas and the Aristo Hotel have now been closed since 1 April 2020 due to Government orders in both Cambodia and Vietnam to temporarily close all casinos.Aristo may reopen in May 2020 depending on a decision from the Government of Vietnam.The closure of both casino operations is having a material impact on Donaco's business while the Company is undertaking measures to reduce costs, including headcount, to preserve liquidity.As previously advised, while both operating casinos remain closed, the Company expects a cash burn run rate from maintaining the casino assets and associated corporate costs of approx. US$800,000 to US$900,000K per month.Commenting on the period, Chairman Mel Ashton, said: "This was a tough quarter for Donaco with both of our casinos impacted by COVID-19 with considerably less gaming activity occurred. Now that our casinos are temporarily closed, the preservation of liquidity is a key priority. We will continue to make sure we have adequate measures in place and remain in a healthy financial position for when operations will restart."Related party payments for the period included director fees paid from the approved pool of fees as approved by the shareholders of $755k.As at 31 March 2020, the Company's cash holding was A$18.87 million.To view the full quarterly report, please visit:

