

Update on Freezing Order for Thai Vendor Shares

Sydney, May 7, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Donaco International Limited ( ASX:DNA ) ( FRA:UGS ) is pleased to provide an update to the status of the freezing order over the shares in Donaco held by Somboon Sukcharoenkraisri, Lee Bug Tong, Lee Bug Huy, Lee Hoe Property Co., Ltd, Paramax Co., Ltd and related persons (together, the "Thai vendors") referred to in Donaco's announcement of 2 March 2020 (Further extension of Freezing Order).In accordance with the settlement agreement between Doncao and the Thai vendors dated 2 March 2020 ("Settlement Agreement"), the Supreme Court of NSW lifted its freezing order over the Thai vendor's 148,199,529 shares in Donaco (comprising 17.99% of Donaco shares on issue) which was effective until 5.00pm on 1 May 2020.Under the Settlement Agreement, the Thai vendors have agreed to a voluntary escrow under which they will not dispose of their 148,199,529 shares in Donaco for 6 months from 2 March 2020, the date of the Settlement Agreement.About Donaco International Ltd

