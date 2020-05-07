

Reopening of Aristo International Hotel Casino Operations

Sydney, May 13, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Donaco International Limited ( ASX:DNA ) ( FRA:UGS ) is pleased to confirm that the temporary closure of casino operations at the Aristo International Hotel in Lao Cai, Vietnam has been lifted.The closure followed the Vietnam Government's announcement mandating the temporary closure of all casinos for 15 days commencing on 1 April, and a further 7-day extension (see ASX announcement dated 21 April 2020), and the Government's decision for non-essential service establishments, except for clubs and karaoke, to reopen from 8 May 2020.Aristo has now officially reopened, but will operate on a limited basis, as the border with China where most of Aristo's patrons originate from remains closed.The Company is optimistic that the COVID-19 situation will continue to improve in the region Aristo operates in and this is a positive step towards the resumption of normal operations.Donaco remains committed to monitoring the dynamic COVID-19 situation closely to ensure the health and wellbeing of Aristo's staff and visitors.About Donaco International Ltd

