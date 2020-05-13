

CEO Contract Extension

Sydney, June 3, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Donaco International Limited ( ASX:DNA ) ( FRA:UGS ) announces that Chief Executive Officer, Mr Paul Arbuckle, will serve as CEO on a month-to-month basis to continue assisting the Company through the transition period to a new CEO.Mr Arbuckle's final day with the Company was expected to be 4 June 2020, following the announcement on 5 December 2019. The Donaco Board welcomes Mr Arbuckle's continuing support and believes it will allow a smooth transition to a new CEO. Under the executive search process, the Board has interviewed a number of quality candidates for the CEO position that are currently under consideration and is seeking to make an appointment as soon as possible.Key Terms of the contract remain unchanged as released in the ASX announcement 'Appointment of CEO' dated 11 June 2019.About Donaco International Ltd

