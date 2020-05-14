

Appointment of Dr Agu Kantsler as a new Director

Brisbane, June 4, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CPTLF ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Agu Kantsler as a Director of the Company, effective 15 June 2020.Central's Chairman, Wrix Gasteen said, "After an extensive search for an oil and gas exploration expert, I am delighted to welcome a person of Dr Kantsler's professional calibre to the Central Petroleum board. Dr Kantsler's appointment is timely as he joins Central during an important step-change in the evolution of our company. We are emerging from recent market and COVID-19 challenges with a focus on growth and diversification by progressing ur near term exploration programme in the Amadeus Basin (Northern Territory), the Range CSG project in the Surat Basin (Qld), and completion of the Dukas exploration well (southern Amadeus Basin, Northern Territory), targeting one of the largest conventional on-shore gas prospects in Australia.""Agu brings strong technical credibility and an extensive depth of experience to the Board at this exciting juncture in Central's strategy to become a major supplier into the east coast gas market," added Mr Gasteen.Dr Kantsler is one of Australia's most respected and experienced petroleum exploration executives, having led Woodside Petroleum's world-wide exploration, business development and geotechnical activities as Executive Vice President Exploration and New Ventures from 1995 to 2009.Prior to joining Woodside, Dr Kantsler worked for Shell in various international locations and has served as Director and Chairman of the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA). Dr Kantsler is Managing Director of Transform Exploration Pty Ltd, a Non-executive Director of Oil Search Limited since 2010 and a former President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA.About Central Petroleum Limited

