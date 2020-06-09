

Strategic Cooperation with Bee Blockchain Foundation Pty Ltd

Sydney, June 9, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Allwellness Holdings Group Ltd ( NSX:AWH ) is pleased to announce that the company and Bee Blockchain Foundation Pty Ltd (BBF) have reached a significant cooperation agreement, the major shareholders of BBF have invested in the shares of AWH and have the intention of further increase in their holdings.BBF is an Australian located investment institution specializing in the investment of Big Health industry, Blockchain, Big Data and Fintech industry. BBF has maintained a good interactive relationship with AWH and has a positive attitude towards the future of AWH. The two companies will continue their cooperation, jointly exploring the market and providing more benefit for our shareholders.About Allwellness Holdings Group Ltd

Allwellness (NSX:AWH) was founded in 2016 with the vision of enhancing the health and quality of our partners and customers. In past few years, it became one of Australia's leading a contract manufacturing companies who delivering quality products worldwide. Our products can be found in countries as diverse as Australia, China, Thailand, Vietnam and major Asian countries. Relying on strength of research and development team, we have successfully offered an ever-expanding range of natural health solutions for people of all ages. Allwellness products are processed and manufactured to high regulatory standards in Australia and bring you the most pure, natural ingredients across Probiotics, Cosmetic, Minerals and Nutrients found in nature.