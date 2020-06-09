

North American Trading in Novonix Shares

Brisbane, June 10, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) provides update regarding international trading in its shares following increasing levels of inbound enquiry from investors from North America and Europe during the month of June.Given the high level of international enquiry and investor interest received, the Company is investigating the possibility of facilitating further trading liquidity and addressing offshore demand by seeking quotation to trade on the OTCQX(R) Best Market in North America. The Board of NOVONIX does not intend to issue further securities as part of any plan to seek quotation on OTCQX(R).OTC Markets Group Inc. ( OTCMKTS:OTCM ) operates both the OTCQX(R) Best Market and the Pink(R) Open Market for U.S. and global securities. NOVONIX's shares are currently trading on an unsolicited basis on the Pink(R) Open Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.The Company will provide further updates on any efforts to facilitate North American trading in its shares as the matter progresses.About NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates a financial marketplace for 10,000 United States and global securities through the broker of their choice. Through its OTC Link ATS, the Company directly link a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a spectrum of securities. the Company organizes these securities into three marketplaces to inform investors of opportunities and risks: OTCQX, the best marketplace with qualified companies; OTCQB, the venture stage marketplace with the United States reporting Companies; and OTC Pink, the open marketplace with variable Reporting companies. The OTCQX marketplace offers the informed and trading for the United States and global companies. The OTCQB marketplace offers informed trading for securities of smaller or developing companies that are reporting to a United States regulator (SEC, Bank, or Insurance). The OTC Pink marketplace offers trading in a spectrum of equity securities through any broker.