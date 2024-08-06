

Finalises Frankfurt and US OTC Listing

Melbourne, Aug 6, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) ( KU00:FRA ) ( LUVSF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce it has been officially quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA) and US-based OTC Markets Group platform (OTC), allowing its securities to be readily accessed by European and North American investors.



The Company is quoted under ( KU00:FRA ). The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA), also known as the Borse Frankfurt, is one of the world's largest and most efficient trading centers for securities playing a critical role in the European and global economy. Operated by Deutsche Borse AG, the exchange, known for its high transparency, robust regulatory standards, and advanced trading technology serves as a hub for international investors and companies.



The Company is quoted under ( LUVSF:OTCMKTS ). OTC Markets Group operates the largest trading platform in North America for over-the-counter (OTC) securities, providing transparent and efficient marketplaces for a diverse range of US and international companies. The group offers three market tiers: OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink, catering to companies at various stages of growth and compliance levels.



Both quotations will expand our access to capital markets, enhancing our ability to raise funds from a more diverse investor base. It may also facilitate trading of our shares in local currencies and during local market hours, increasing liquidity and investor participation. This initiative is a key part of our growth strategy, aimed at fostering long-term value for our shareholders and strengthening our presence in international markets.



Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "The Company is pleased to announce the diversification of our investor base as we accelerate the development of the Becancour Lithium Refinery in Quebec. This initiative provides access to sophisticated European and North American investors, supporting our efforts to advance our unique strategy."





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates a financial marketplace for 10,000 United States and global securities through the broker of their choice. Through its OTC Link ATS, the Company directly link a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a spectrum of securities. the Company organizes these securities into three marketplaces to inform investors of opportunities and risks: OTCQX, the best marketplace with qualified companies; OTCQB, the venture stage marketplace with the United States reporting Companies; and OTC Pink, the open marketplace with variable Reporting companies. The OTCQX marketplace offers the informed and trading for the United States and global companies. The OTCQB marketplace offers informed trading for securities of smaller or developing companies that are reporting to a United States regulator (SEC, Bank, or Insurance). The OTC Pink marketplace offers trading in a spectrum of equity securities through any broker.

Related Companies