Washington, D.C, May 7, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we visit with Alex Hanly, CEO of Lithium Universe Ltd (googlechartASX:LU7) (googlechartESMAF:OTCMKTS) at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, DC. Mr. Hanly discusses the reasoning behind the stationing one of North America's only lithium refinery's in Becancour, Quebec, Canada. This plant will serve as a receiver of lithium feedstock from several places globally in addition to scores of Canadian companies operating in Eastern Canada.

About Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe ASX:LU7Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

