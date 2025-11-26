  Great Northern Minerals Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, Nov 26, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Great Northern Minerals Limited (googlechartASX:GNM) (googlechart3GW:FRA) (googlechartGNMRF:OTCMKTS) continues to advance its rare earth and critical minerals strategy at a time when U.S. demand for secure, non-Chinese supply is accelerating. In this latest Ellis Martin Report segment, we examine how the Mountain Pass framework - the only producing rare earth mine in the United States - shapes the broader geopolitical and commercial landscape for companies positioned to align with North American supply chains.

GNM's projects in Australia place the company in an increasingly strategic position as downstream U.S. processing capacity grows and policymakers focus on diversifying supply. This discussion highlights emerging opportunities for producers and developers as the U.S. continues to restructure critical mineral dependencies.

In the segment, Ellis Martin breaks down global rare earth dynamics, the relevance of Mountain Pass to U.S. strategy, and where companies like GNM may find future alignment in this evolving market.

About Great Northern Minerals Limited

Great Northern Minerals LtdGreat Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM) (FRA:3GW) (OTCMKTS:GNMRF) is an Australian exploration company focused on developing critical minerals and rare earth assets across Australia and the United States. Its flagship Catalyst Ridge Project lies adjacent to California's Mountain Pass rare-earth corridor, a key source of strategic materials for the energy transition and defense industries. 

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

