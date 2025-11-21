

Confirmation of Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market

Perth, Nov 21, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Great Northern Minerals Ltd ( ASX:GNM ) ( GNMRF:OTCMKTS ) announced that it has confirmed its listing on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. The listing strengthens the Company's U.S. presence and investor reach as it progresses its critical minerals interests in the U.S.



HIGHLIGHTS:



- GNM confirms its listing on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker code "GNMRF", with trading due to commence from 21 November 2025.



- The OTCQB serves as a prominent U.S. marketplace for emerging and developing international companies, offering improved access to North American investors. It is expected to enhance visibility, trading access, and liquidity for North American investors, complementing GNM's existing listing on the ASX.



- The OTC listing positions GNM to significantly increase access to North American capital markets, enhancing liquidity and investor reach at a pivotal stage as the Company accelerates development of its U.S. critical minerals projects and continues to evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities.



Non-Executive Chairman, Eddie King, commented: "The finalisation of GNM's listing on the OTCQB represents a significant step forward in our North American investor engagement strategy. The listing aligns to our U.S. focused critical minerals strategy and provides an opportunity to increase our visibility and investor base in North America. We look forward to building strong relationships with both retail and institutional investors based in the U.S."



About the OTCQB Listing



The OTCQB listing provides GNM with enhanced visibility and improved access to U.S. investors, aligning with the Company's critical minerals strategy in the United States. This strategic move is designed to unlock greater access to North American capital markets, improve liquidity, and facilitate trading in U.S. dollars during U.S. market hours.



GNM has successfully completed all regulatory requirements for the OTCQB listing, including market maker coordination, compliance with Rule 12g3-2(b), and submission of required disclosure documentation. The Company will trade under the ticker code "GNMRF" on the OTCQB Venture Market.



The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ASX ticker code "GNM", with no change to its capital structure.



The OTCQB listing represents an important step in GNM's long-term growth strategy, providing U.S. investors with a transparent and efficient platform to participate in the Company's progress as it advances its U.S.-based critical minerals projects and evaluates strategic acquisition opportunities.



About the Catalyst Ridge Project



The Catalyst Ridge Project is located in the world-renowned Mountain Pass District, a globally significant REE mining area in California's Mojave Desert. The Project is made up of four separate claim areas comprising of a total of 214 lode mining claims totalling approximately 18km and is a highly prospective REE and antimony opportunity within the world class Mountain Pass District. The Project is strategically located in a key United States critical minerals hub, supported by strong government initiatives to strengthen domestic supply chains.





About Great Northern Minerals Limited





Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM) (FRA:3GW) (OTCMKTS:GNMRF) is an Australian exploration company focused on developing critical minerals and rare earth assets across Australia and the United States. Its flagship Catalyst Ridge Project lies adjacent to California's Mountain Pass rare-earth corridor, a key source of strategic materials for the energy transition and defense industries.

