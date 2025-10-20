loading.........

Perth, Oct 20, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report features an exclusive interview with Greg Schifrin, President of Minex Corporation and U.S. Lead for Great Northern Minerals ( ASX:GNM ) ( GNMRF:OTCMKTS ) ( 3GW:FRA ) - a company advancing its rare-earth and antimony portfolio near California's historic Mountain Pass Mine.



Host Ellis Martin, Founder of Money Talk Radio and The Ellis Martin Report, also serves as U.S. Strategic Advisor for Great Northern Minerals, guiding the company's North American visibility and investor outreach.



Together they explore the Catalyst Ridge Project, the growing global demand for critical minerals, and how Australia and the United States are collaborating to secure the materials that power defense technology, clean energy, and AI infrastructure.



Discussion Highlights:



- The rising importance of antimony and rare earths to U.S. national security



- Why Australian miners lead the critical minerals renaissance



- Creating a domestic supply chain independent of China



- New geophysical discoveries at Catalyst Ridge near Mountain Pass



- Permitting progress and U.S. expansion plans



Great Northern Minerals ( ASX:GNM ) is preparing for its OTC Markets listing, opening investment access for U.S. investors and strategic partners in the critical-minerals sector.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/K2UR06DU







About Great Northern Minerals Limited





Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM) (FRA:3GW) (OTCMKTS:GNMRF) is an Australian exploration company focused on developing critical minerals and rare earth assets across Australia and the United States. Its flagship Catalyst Ridge Project lies adjacent to California's Mountain Pass rare-earth corridor, a key source of strategic materials for the energy transition and defense industries. The company is advancing toward an OTC Markets listing to facilitate U.S. investment and partnership opportunities.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

