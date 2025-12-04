loading.........

Perth, Dec 4, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report has released a new interview featuring Diablo Resources Limited ( ASX:DBO ) ( DBORF:OTCMKTS ). Host Ellis Martin speaks with Chief Executive Officer Lyle Thorne and Non-Executive Chairman Paul Lloyd regarding the company's ongoing exploration initiatives across its critical minerals projects in Utah, USA.



Diablo Resources is advancing two key assets:



- Star Range Silver-Antimony Project



Previously reported sampling has returned bonanza-grade silver values up to 8,760 g/t (309 oz/t). The company is completing systematic mapping, sampling, and drone magnetic surveys to define drilling targets.



- Phoenix Copper Project



Located along strike from the Lisbon Valley Copper Mine, one of the United States' significant copper producers. Diablo has commenced drilling at Phoenix, with assay results pending.



During the interview, Thorne and Lloyd outline the advantages of operating in Utah, a mining-supportive jurisdiction with efficient permitting through the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). They discuss the company's tight capital structure, current exploration strategy, and anticipated news flow as programs progress.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/V21X5538





About Diablo Resources Limited





Diablo Resources Limited (ASX:DBO) (OTCMKTS:DBORF) is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of major copper and gold deposits in North America. The Company has three, 100% owned, quality projects located in the USA, Phoenix Copper Project, King Solomon Gold and Star Range Silver-Antimony Projects.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Related Companies