  Diablo Resources Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Mining#Copper#Rare Earths#Silver
loading.........
 

Perth, Dec 4, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report has released a new interview featuring Diablo Resources Limited (googlechartASX:DBO) (googlechartDBORF:OTCMKTS). Host Ellis Martin speaks with Chief Executive Officer Lyle Thorne and Non-Executive Chairman Paul Lloyd regarding the company's ongoing exploration initiatives across its critical minerals projects in Utah, USA.

Diablo Resources is advancing two key assets:

- Star Range Silver-Antimony Project

Previously reported sampling has returned bonanza-grade silver values up to 8,760 g/t (309 oz/t). The company is completing systematic mapping, sampling, and drone magnetic surveys to define drilling targets.

- Phoenix Copper Project

Located along strike from the Lisbon Valley Copper Mine, one of the United States' significant copper producers. Diablo has commenced drilling at Phoenix, with assay results pending.

During the interview, Thorne and Lloyd outline the advantages of operating in Utah, a mining-supportive jurisdiction with efficient permitting through the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). They discuss the company's tight capital structure, current exploration strategy, and anticipated news flow as programs progress.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/V21X5538


About Diablo Resources Limited

Diablo Resources LtdDiablo Resources Limited (ASX:DBO) (OTCMKTS:DBORF) is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of major copper and gold deposits in North America. The Company has three, 100% owned, quality projects located in the USA, Phoenix Copper Project, King Solomon Gold and Star Range Silver-Antimony Projects.

https://x.com/DiabloResources https://www.linkedin.com/company/diablo-reosurces abnnewswire.com 



About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

https://twitter.com/ellismartinrprt https://www.facebook.com/EllisMartinRprt https://www.youtube.com/user/opportunityshow https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellis-martin-5556ba2 abnnewswire.com 


Contact
+61 8 6383 7837
info@diabloresources.com.au


Related Companies
The Ellis Martin Report cs en de es fr 
Diablo Resources Limited
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 659) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Mining#Copper#Rare Earths#Silver

RELATED VIDEO

  • Ellis Martin Report: Desert Mountain Energy and Altech Batteries Sign LOI for New Mexico SNC Battery Plant and REE Project
  • Ellis Martin Report Highlights Mountain Pass Context for Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM)
  • Ellis Martin: Strategic Antimony Moves in Idaho - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) Leads the Charge
  • Prairie Lithium Ltd (ASX:PL9) Direct Lithium Extraction in Saskatchewan - The Ellis Martin Report

    • The Ellis Martin Report


    Read More About The Ellis Martin Report