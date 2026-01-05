  Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, Jan 5, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for an in-depth conversation with Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (googlechartCNSX:BLLG) (googlechart7BL:FRA) (googlechartBLAGF:OTCMKTS) President & CEO Rana Vig, discussing the company's transition from exploration into gold production at the high-grade Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia.

Blue Lagoon has achieved what fewer than 0.01% of junior mining companies ever do-moving into production-while delivering nearly $1 million CAD in gold and silver from a single shipment, driven by rising gold prices and operational execution.

In this interview, Rana Vig covers:

The five-year journey to production and permitting

Initial gold shipments and revenue leverage to gold prices

Why business discipline matters in mining success

Plans for drilling, exploration, and resource growth

Relationship with Nicola Mining and 95% recovery rates

Capital strategy, dilution outlook, and potential shareholder returns

With gold prices at historic highs and global uncertainty driving demand, 2026 is shaping up to be a transformational year for Blue Lagoon Resources.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/JP0FXB20

About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) (FRA:7BL) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) is a Canadian-based, well-funded, growth-oriented mining company focused on advancing its 100% owned Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia. Led by a team with deep mining and finance experience, the Company operates in one of the world's most attractive mining jurisdictions. 

In February 2025, Blue Lagoon achieved a major milestone with the granting of a full mining permit - one of only nine issued in British Columbia since 2015 - and has since commenced underground mining operations. Mineralized material from Dome Mountain will be processed under a long-term toll milling agreement with Nicola Mining. Beginning in H1 2026, the Company plans to reinvest internally generated cash flow into near-mine and regional exploration to further expand its resource base. 

With a strong commitment to sustainability, community, and First Nation engagement, Blue Lagoon's objective is to become a profitable, cash-flowing gold producer while creating lasting value for shareholders and stakeholders alike. 

The Company is not basing its production decision at Dome Mountain on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. The production decision is based on having existing mining infrastructure, past bulk sampling and processing activity, and the established mineral resource.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Contact
Rana Vig
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1-604-218-4766
Link: Ellis Martin Report: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) Hits Production: Near-$1M Gold Shipment, Dome Mountain Update

ABN Newswire  
