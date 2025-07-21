loading.........

Malibu, CA, July 21, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin interviews Sid Rajeev, Head of Research at Fundamental Research Corp., the largest independent equity research firm in North America focused on the resource sector.



They discuss the firm's buy rating of C$1.11 for Blue Lagoon Resources ( CNSX:BLLG ) ( BLAGF:OTCMKTS ), a near-term gold producer based in British Columbia. With strong project fundamentals, a toll milling agreement in place, and production launching at the Dome Mountain Gold Project, Blue Lagoon is transitioning from development into full-scale production-poised for significant valuation re-rating.



Highlights from the Interview:



- Why junior producers are gaining momentum in today's gold market



- Overview of Blue Lagoon's high-grade underground mine



- Projected $23M+ in Year One revenue



- Long-term mine life potential based on 250,000+ ounces of gold



- Positive relationships with First Nations communities



- Strong management team led by CEO Rana Vig



- FRC's valuation metrics and comparisons with sector averages



- Explanation of Blue Lagoon's path to 200 tons/day processing over 4 years



- The strategic value of Blue Lagoon's permitted, de-risked position in BC



Quote from Sid Rajeev:



"Blue Lagoon has moved from development stage to production, which means markets will start valuing the company as a miner. Based on our projections, the company is currently trading well below sector averages."



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/066V742U





About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.





Blue Lagoon Resources is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company (CNSX:BLLG) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) focused on building shareholder value through the aggressive development of its 100% owned Dome Mountain Gold project. The Company is run by professionals with significant finance and mining experience and operates within a prime mining jurisdiction in British Columbia, Canada. With the granting of a full mining permit, a key milestone achieved in February 2025 - one of only nine such permits issued in British Columbia since 2015 - Blue Lagoon is now focused on last preparatory activities and tasks related to the safe and secure opening of the Dome Mountain Gold Mine, targeting Q3 2025 as the start of gold production.

The Company is not basing its production decision at Dome Mountain on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. The production decision is based on having existing mining infrastructure, past bulk sampling and processing activity, and the established mineral resource. The Company understands that there is increased uncertainty, and consequently a higher risk of failure, when production is undertaken in advance of a feasibility study.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

