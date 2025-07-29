loading.........

Malibu, CA, July 29, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - ESGold Corp. ( CNSX:ESAU ) ( ESAUF:OTCMKTS ) ( Z7D:FRA ) CEO Gordon Robb Joins Ellis Martin on The Ellis Martin Report and MoneyTalk Radio.



In this exclusive segment of The Ellis Martin Report, host Ellis Martin interviews Gordon Robb, the newly appointed CEO of ESGold, a Canadian-based mining company focused on sustainable gold recovery and environmental remediation. ESGold is advancing the Montauban Tailings Project in Quebec, a unique opportunity to reprocess over one million metric tons of historic gold and silver tailings - material left behind from earlier mining efforts spanning the early 20th century and the 1980s.



ESGold's near-term production strategy at Montauban



The economic and environmental significance of reprocessing tailings



How ambient noise tomography (ANT) is unlocking deep subsurface exploration potential



The company's fully permitted 1,000-ton-per-day processing facility



A strong ESG mission to clean up toxic materials while delivering shareholder value



ESGold's plan is to generate early cash flow by monetizing historical tailings, thus minimizing dilution while advancing exploration of a larger VMS (volcanogenic massive sulfide) system. With clear community support, a low CapEx path to production, and full permits already in place, ESGold is positioned to be a model for legacy mine site revitalization.



Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) - a cutting-edge, non-invasive geophysical technology - is helping define underground structure to enhance drill targeting. This tech, already successfully used by other emerging players like Power Nickel, gives ESGold a modern advantage in developing its deeper mineral potential.



Gordon Robb brings institutional finance and investor relations experience to the CEO role, having previously worked with Scottie Resources under the mentorship of Brad Rourke. His ability to clearly articulate the ESGold vision - both to capital markets and community stakeholders - places the company in a compelling leadership position at a time when near-term producers are gaining renewed market attention.



ESGold's Montauban project not only has economic upside but also deep local significance. The mining town of Notre-Dame-de-Montauban was built around the original mine. With many in the community eager to work near home, ESGold's operations promise jobs, environmental restoration, and lasting regional impact.



With the first pour of dore bars expected in the near future, ESGold is actively pursuing strategic partnerships and project financing - setting the stage for replicating this scalable remediation model in other jurisdictions across North and South America.



Interview Highlights:



Reprocessing gold and silver tailings in Quebec

Fully permitted infrastructure and mill capacity

Community benefits and job creation

The ESG principles behind ESGold's mission

Upcoming milestones and financing roadmap

Long-term vision for scaling the model globally



About Gordon Robb:



Gordon brings a unique blend of institutional investment experience and resource sector expertise. Having worked in finance in Toronto and Hong Kong, and then cutting his teeth in IR and exploration with Scottie Resources, he is uniquely equipped to lead ESGold into production and beyond.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/169G941W





About ESGold Corp.





ESGold Corp. (CNSX:ESAU) (OTCQB:ESAUF) (FRA:Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

loading.........

Related Companies