Golden Triangle Explorer Poised for Major Discovery.

Malibu, CA, Aug 14, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report features an exclusive interview with Kenneth Konkin, CEO and President of Goldstorm Metals Corp. ( CVE:GSTM ) ( GSTMF:OTCMKTS ), a precious and base metals exploration company holding a strategic land position in the prolific Golden Triangle of British Columbia, home to some of the world's largest and highest-grade gold deposits.



Goldstorm's Crown and Electrum properties, covering ~16,468 hectares, are positioned directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper project and adjacent to Newmont's Brucejack gold mine. Acquired from Tudor Gold in 2022, these projects are surrounded by proven multi-million-ounce deposits, including the famed Goldstorm deposit-one of the largest gold discoveries in the last three decades.



Mr. Konkin-renowned for discovering the 8-million-ounce Valley of the Kings deposit-reports that receding glaciers are revealing new outcrops, visible gold, and extended mineralized strike zones on the Orion Spine. Recent surface sampling identified high-grade silver and porphyry-style mineralization, effectively doubling the known strike length of mineralized trends.



Current geophysical programs, including Magnetotelluric (MT) and Induced Polarization (IP) surveys, are targeting the Copernicus Zone to map large conductors and deep-seated intrusive systems. Konkin draws parallels to the early days of Treaty Creek, calling the Crown Property a potential "Treaty Creek 2.0" with both world-class gold-copper porphyry potential and high-grade silver-gold vein systems.



With excellent road access and infrastructure advantages-rare for the Golden Triangle-Goldstorm is positioned to accelerate exploration. The company's share price has already climbed from $0.07 to ~$0.17 in recent months, though Konkin notes that broader market awareness is still catching up to the scale of what's emerging.



Upcoming catalysts include geochemical results, geophysical interpretations, and drill targeting-all designed to maximize discovery potential while managing exploration capital efficiently.



About Goldstorm Metals Corp.





Goldstorm Metals Corp. (CVE:GSTM) (OTCMKTS:GSTMF) is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the World. The Company's flagship Crown and Electrum projects consist of six concessions that cover approximately a total of 16,469 hectares, 5 of which are directly located south of Seabridge Gold's world-class KSM gold-copper deposits and west of Newmont Corporation's Brucejack gold mine. Goldstorm Metals acquired the Crown and Electrum properties in 2022 from Tudor Gold Corp., which controls the Treaty Creek gold project, which hosts the Goldstorm Deposit; one of the largest gold discoveries in the last 30 years.

