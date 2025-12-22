  Prairie Lithium Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Perth, Dec 22, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis Martin speaks with Zach Maurer, Founder and CEO of Prairie Lithium Ltd (googlechartASX:PL9) (googlechartPLIXF:OTCMKTS).

Prairie Lithium is advancing a large-scale lithium brine project in Saskatchewan, Canada, using Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology designed to efficiently produce lithium while minimizing environmental impact.

Zach discusses Prairie Lithium's newly announced offtake agreement with South Korea-based Hydro Lithium, plans to scale production from 150 tonnes per year to up to 10,000 tonnes, and why Prairie Lithium is currently the only permitted lithium brine production facility of its kind in Canada.

Topics include supply chain security, downstream processing outside China, financing pathways, modular project scaling, and why Prairie Lithium is positioned for near-term production as lithium markets recover.

About Prairie Lithium Ltd

Prairie Lithium LtdPrairie Lithium Ltd. (ASX:PL9) (OTCMKTS:PLIXF) (FRA:UDE) is a lithium exploration and development company with its head office in Perth, Western Australia. The company is currently exploring and developing the Prairie Lithium project in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company also has BLM claims for exploration near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Contact
Mr. Paul Lloyd
Managing Director
Tel. +61 419 945 395
paul@prairielithium.com


