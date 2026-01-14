loading.........

Malibu, CA, Jan 14, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin of the Ellis Martin Report recently spoke with Sid Rajeev, Head of Research at Fundamental Research Corp., regarding the firm's $1.74 BUY rating on Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. ( CVE:BLLG ) ( BLAGF:OTCMKTS ).



Blue Lagoon Resources has reached a key inflection point with the transition to revenue-generating gold production at its 100%-owned Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia. The company recently completed its first gold and silver sale under a toll-milling agreement with Nicola Mining, marking the beginning of commercial operations.



During the interview, Rajeev discusses the significance of producer status for junior mining companies, valuation re-rating potential, and how Blue Lagoon compares to peer producers trading at materially higher multiples. The conversation also covers expected production levels, margin sensitivity to gold prices, and the company's high-grade underground resource, which averages approximately 9 grams per tonne gold.



Rajeev highlights that Blue Lagoon trades at a discount to comparable junior producers on EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA metrics, despite having near-term production visibility and operating cash flow. The discussion further addresses exploration upside, noting that the majority of the company's land package remains underexplored, providing potential for future resource growth.



This interview provides a fundamentals-based overview of Blue Lagoon Resources' production ramp-up, valuation framework, and potential catalysts over the coming 6-12 months.



About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.





Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) (FRA:7BL) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) is a Canadian-based, well-funded, growth-oriented mining company focused on advancing its 100% owned Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia. Led by a team with deep mining and finance experience, the Company operates in one of the world's most attractive mining jurisdictions.

In February 2025, Blue Lagoon achieved a major milestone with the granting of a full mining permit - one of only nine issued in British Columbia since 2015 - and has since commenced underground mining operations. Mineralized material from Dome Mountain will be processed under a long-term toll milling agreement with Nicola Mining. Beginning in H1 2026, the Company plans to reinvest internally generated cash flow into near-mine and regional exploration to further expand its resource base.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, community, and First Nation engagement, Blue Lagoon's objective is to become a profitable, cash-flowing gold producer while creating lasting value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

The Company is not basing its production decision at Dome Mountain on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. The production decision is based on having existing mining infrastructure, past bulk sampling and processing activity, and the established mineral resource.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

