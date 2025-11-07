loading.........

Malibu, CA, Nov 7, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Rana Vig, President and CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. ( CVE:BLLG ) ( 7BL:FRA ) ( BLAGF:OTCMKTS ) - the company advancing its high-grade Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia.



In this interview, Vig and Martin discuss:



Blue Lagoon's selection for PDAC's 2026 Sustainability Award, recognizing leadership in environmental stewardship and meaningful Indigenous partnerships.



Collaboration with the Lake Babine Nation and how cultural respect guides company decisions.



Transition from exploration into production, with mineralized material shipped to Nicola Mining for toll milling and first gold sales targeted for Q4 2025.



Blue Lagoon's strong financial position, its rare B.C. mining permit (one of only nine since 2015), and its commitment to community and sustainability.



Rana Vig on the award:



"Being recognized by PDAC for sustainability affirms the approach we've taken at Dome Mountain: protect the environment, engage early and often, and build long-term partnerships with local communities. We're grateful to the Lake Babine Nation for their trust and collaboration."



Ellis Martin commentary:



Blue Lagoon joins a prestigious list of past recipients including Teck Resources, the Lundin Foundation, and B2Gold - a remarkable accomplishment for a British Columbia project operating in one of the world's most rigorously regulated jurisdictions. The company's transition to production and recognition for environmental stewardship mark a turning point for sustainable junior mining models.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/840E68O0





About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.





Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CVE:BLLG) (FRA:7BL) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) is a Canadian-based, well-funded, growth-oriented mining company focused on advancing its 100% owned Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia. Led by a team with deep mining and finance experience, the Company operates in one of the world's most attractive mining jurisdictions.

In February 2025, Blue Lagoon achieved a major milestone with the granting of a full mining permit - one of only nine issued in British Columbia since 2015 - and has since commenced underground mining operations. Mineralized material from Dome Mountain will be processed under a long-term toll milling agreement with Nicola Mining, with first gold sales targeted for Q4 2025. Beginning in H1 2026, the Company plans to reinvest internally generated cash flow into near-mine and regional exploration to further expand its resource base.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, community, and First Nation engagement, Blue Lagoon's objective is to become a profitable, cash-flowing gold producer while creating lasting value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

The Company is not basing its production decision at Dome Mountain on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. The production decision is based on having existing mining infrastructure, past bulk sampling and processing activity, and the established mineral resource.

About PDAC

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that employs more than 711,000 individuals, and contributed $159 billion to Canada's GDP in 2023 according to Natural Resources Canada. Currently representing over 8,200 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

