loading.........

Malibu, CA, Oct 2, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin on The Ellis Martin Report and South Florida's Money Talk Radio as he speaks with Rana Vig, President and CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. ( CVE:BLLG ) ( 7BL:FRA ) ( BLAGF:OTCMKTS ). Blue Lagoon is advancing its Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada - transforming from exploration into production at a time when gold prices are near historic highs.



In this engaging conversation, Rana shares how Blue Lagoon has evolved from an early-stage explorer into a company preparing for consistent gold shipments to partner Nicola Mining, which will process ore from Dome Mountain. After years of careful permitting and persistence, the company has reached a pivotal inflection point - real production, real cash flow, and a strong path to growth.



Highlights of the Interview:



From Exploration to Production



Rana reflects on the company's journey through the lean years of 2012-2018 and the significant milestone of achieving full environmental permitting. With mining already underway, Blue Lagoon is now delivering ore for processing - proof of execution in a sector where many juniors never make it this far.



The Nicola Mining Partnership



A trusted and long-term partner, Nicola not only confirmed recoveries of over 95% from bulk samples but also invested directly in Blue Lagoon, taking an equity stake and extending a $2M unsecured credit line - a rare show of confidence in this industry. The companies recently extended their agreement for 10 years, securing a stable processing path for the future.



Financial Strength



Blue Lagoon remains fully funded with cash on hand, money warrants, and credit lines available. This positions the company to transition into cash-flowing production while self-funding exploration without dilution to shareholders.



Expanding the Resource



Dome Mountain hosts a measured and indicated resource of ~218,000 ounces, but management sees a clear path to over 1 million ounces on the main Boulder vein alone. With 15 additional high-grade veins identified and 22,000 hectares of largely unexplored ground, the upside potential is substantial.



18-Kilometer Strike Length



Blue Lagoon controls one of the largest land packages in British Columbia, with an untested 18 km strike length in an area known for multimillion-ounce deposits. Majors are already taking note, recognizing the scale and potential of the company's holdings.



Catalysts Ahead



Investors can expect significant near-term news:



Formal announcements of gold shipments and first payments from Nicola.



Regular monthly cash flow reporting.



Launch of an aggressive exploration and drilling program in 2025 to unlock new discoveries.



The Bigger Picture



As Rana explains, production is only one part of the story. The real goal is to grow a multimillion-ounce asset base while generating free cash flow that supports expansion and discovery. With gold at record levels and investors demanding proof of production, Blue Lagoon stands out as a rare junior that is delivering on both exploration upside and production credibility.



Blue Lagoon Resources is positioning itself as one of the most dynamic junior gold companies in Canada - advancing Dome Mountain into production, strengthening partnerships, and growing toward scale in a mining-friendly jurisdiction at exactly the right time.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/J1RQ5DM6





About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.





Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CVE:BLLG) (FRA:7BL) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) is a Canadian-based, well-funded, growth-oriented mining company focused on advancing its 100% owned Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia. Led by a team with deep mining and finance experience, the Company operates in one of the world's most attractive mining jurisdictions.

In February 2025, Blue Lagoon achieved a major milestone with the granting of a full mining permit - one of only nine issued in British Columbia since 2015 - and has since commenced underground mining operations. Mineralized material from Dome Mountain will be processed under a long-term toll milling agreement with Nicola Mining, with first gold sales targeted for Q4 2025. Beginning in H1 2026, the Company plans to reinvest internally generated cash flow into near-mine and regional exploration to further expand its resource base.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, community, and First Nation engagement, Blue Lagoon's objective is to become a profitable, cash-flowing gold producer while creating lasting value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

The Company is not basing its production decision at Dome Mountain on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. The production decision is based on having existing mining infrastructure, past bulk sampling and processing activity, and the established mineral resource.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Related Companies