Collaboration Advances U.S.-Australia Clean-Energy Supply Chain Integration

Malibu, CA, Dec 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. ( CVE:DME ) ( DMEHF:OTCMKTS ) and Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( ALTHF:OTCMKTS ) have entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) to jointly advance a Sodium Nickel Chloride (SNC) battery manufacturing facility and rare earth extraction operation in Roswell, New Mexico, significantly strengthening the clean-energy and critical-minerals pathway between the United States and Australia.



The proposed project integrates:



Brine-derived sodium chloride and REEs sourced from Desert Mountain Energy's New Mexico operations



Altech's proven SNC battery technology, currently being deployed in a $170M plant under construction in Saxony, Germany



Closed-loop deionized-water systems suitable for AI data-center cooling, industrial operations, and optimized energy efficiency



Localized supply chains and workforce development supporting New Mexico's growing clean-energy economy



A non-flammable, fully recyclable alternative to conventional lithium-ion storage



A scalable model capable of expansion across the Permian and San Juan basins



The project aligns with both federal and state initiatives focused on securing domestic critical-mineral supply chains, accelerating clean-energy adoption, and supporting the rapid growth of AI-adjacent infrastructure.



Acknowledgment of State Support



Both companies recognize the essential role played by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and her administration in fostering an environment supportive of clean-energy innovation and economic development across the state.



COMMENTS



Robert Rohlfing, CEO of Desert Mountain Energy, stated:



"This LOI represents a major step in aligning our unique New Mexico brine resources with Altech's advanced battery technology. The closed-loop water systems, REE recovery potential, and energy advantages make this project a strong fit for the state and for the evolving U.S. clean-energy landscape."



Altech Batteries management commented:



"We view New Mexico as a strategically positioned location with access to critical inputs, workforce, and infrastructure. This collaboration with Desert Mountain Energy offers a natural path to expand SNC technology into the U.S. market."



DISCLOSURE



Ellis Martin

Media / Business Development Consultant

Full disclosure: provided the initial introduction that brought both parties into dialogue.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/BHPO769F





About Altech Batteries Ltd





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME) (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and natural gas. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

