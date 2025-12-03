  Altech Batteries Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  Desert Mountain Energy Corp. Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Collaboration Advances U.S.-Australia Clean-Energy Supply Chain Integration

Malibu, CA, Dec 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (googlechartCVE:DME) (googlechartDMEHF:OTCMKTS) and Altech Batteries Limited (googlechartASX:ATC) (googlechartALTHF:OTCMKTS) have entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) to jointly advance a Sodium Nickel Chloride (SNC) battery manufacturing facility and rare earth extraction operation in Roswell, New Mexico, significantly strengthening the clean-energy and critical-minerals pathway between the United States and Australia.

The proposed project integrates:

Brine-derived sodium chloride and REEs sourced from Desert Mountain Energy's New Mexico operations

Altech's proven SNC battery technology, currently being deployed in a $170M plant under construction in Saxony, Germany

Closed-loop deionized-water systems suitable for AI data-center cooling, industrial operations, and optimized energy efficiency

Localized supply chains and workforce development supporting New Mexico's growing clean-energy economy

A non-flammable, fully recyclable alternative to conventional lithium-ion storage

A scalable model capable of expansion across the Permian and San Juan basins

The project aligns with both federal and state initiatives focused on securing domestic critical-mineral supply chains, accelerating clean-energy adoption, and supporting the rapid growth of AI-adjacent infrastructure.

Acknowledgment of State Support

Both companies recognize the essential role played by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and her administration in fostering an environment supportive of clean-energy innovation and economic development across the state.

COMMENTS

Robert Rohlfing, CEO of Desert Mountain Energy, stated:

"This LOI represents a major step in aligning our unique New Mexico brine resources with Altech's advanced battery technology. The closed-loop water systems, REE recovery potential, and energy advantages make this project a strong fit for the state and for the evolving U.S. clean-energy landscape."

Altech Batteries management commented:

"We view New Mexico as a strategically positioned location with access to critical inputs, workforce, and infrastructure. This collaboration with Desert Mountain Energy offers a natural path to expand SNC technology into the U.S. market."

DISCLOSURE

Ellis Martin
Media / Business Development Consultant
Full disclosure: provided the initial introduction that brought both parties into dialogue.

