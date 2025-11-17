  Prairie Lithium Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, Nov 17, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Prairie Lithium Ltd (googlechartASX:PL9) (googlechartAZLAF:OTCMKTS) (googlechartUDE:FRA) joins The Ellis Martin Report to discuss how they're advancing direct lithium extraction (DLE) from sub-surface brines in southeast Saskatchewan's Williston Basin, and what that could mean for the North American lithium supply chain.

In this episode, Ellis Martin speaks with:
Matthew Blumberg - Director, Prairie Lithium
Zachary Maurer - Founder, Prairie Lithium

They cover:

Why midstream lithium (DLE from brines) may be one of the most compelling bets in the current lithium market

How Prairie Lithium's first commercial facility and pad development are being phased in

Capex estimates and potential revenue per pad under a long-term lithium price scenario

The advantage of working in an established oil & gas region with existing wells, infrastructure, and brine-handling experience

How Prairie's team leverages oil & gas skill sets (drilling, producing, processing, disposing) in a lithium context

About the Prairie Lithium Project

PL9's Prairie Lithium Project is located in the Williston Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. Located in one of the world's top mining friendly jurisdictions, the projects have easy access to key infrastructure including electricity, natural gas, fresh water, paved highways and railroads. The project also aims to have strong environmental credentials, with Prairie Lithium targeting to use less freshwater, land and waste, aligning with the Company's sustainable approach to lithium development.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/75I6YMZS

About Prairie Lithium Ltd

Prairie Lithium LtdPrairie Lithium Ltd. (ASX:PL9) (OTCMKTS:AZLAF) (FRA:UDE) is a lithium exploration and development company with its head office in Perth, Western Australia. The company is currently exploring and developing the Prairie Lithium project in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company also has BLM claims for exploration near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

https://twitter.com/arizonalithium?lang=en https://www.linkedin.com/company/arizona-lithium-limited/ abnnewswire.com 



About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

https://twitter.com/ellismartinrprt https://www.facebook.com/EllisMartinRprt https://www.youtube.com/user/opportunityshow https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellis-martin-5556ba2 abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Mr. Paul Lloyd
Managing Director
Tel. +61 419 945 395
paul@prairielithium.com


Related Industry Topics:

