Malibu, CA, Nov 17, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Prairie Lithium Ltd ( ASX:PL9 ) ( AZLAF:OTCMKTS ) ( UDE:FRA ) joins The Ellis Martin Report to discuss how they're advancing direct lithium extraction (DLE) from sub-surface brines in southeast Saskatchewan's Williston Basin, and what that could mean for the North American lithium supply chain.



In this episode, Ellis Martin speaks with:

Matthew Blumberg - Director, Prairie Lithium

Zachary Maurer - Founder, Prairie Lithium



They cover:



Why midstream lithium (DLE from brines) may be one of the most compelling bets in the current lithium market



How Prairie Lithium's first commercial facility and pad development are being phased in



Capex estimates and potential revenue per pad under a long-term lithium price scenario



The advantage of working in an established oil & gas region with existing wells, infrastructure, and brine-handling experience



How Prairie's team leverages oil & gas skill sets (drilling, producing, processing, disposing) in a lithium context



About the Prairie Lithium Project



PL9's Prairie Lithium Project is located in the Williston Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. Located in one of the world's top mining friendly jurisdictions, the projects have easy access to key infrastructure including electricity, natural gas, fresh water, paved highways and railroads. The project also aims to have strong environmental credentials, with Prairie Lithium targeting to use less freshwater, land and waste, aligning with the Company's sustainable approach to lithium development.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/75I6YMZS



About Prairie Lithium Ltd





Prairie Lithium Ltd. (ASX:PL9) (OTCMKTS:AZLAF) (FRA:UDE) is a lithium exploration and development company with its head office in Perth, Western Australia. The company is currently exploring and developing the Prairie Lithium project in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company also has BLM claims for exploration near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

