Perth, Nov 25, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining (googlechartASX:RMX) (googlechartRMXFF:OTCMKTS) has now commenced trading in the United States, marking a major step in its strategy to expand visibility and attract a broader base of North American investors.

The company continues to advance its antimony initiative across Tier-1 mining districts in Idaho, a region historically recognized for high-grade antimony deposits. With antimony classed as a U.S.-critical mineral and domestic supply remaining extremely limited, RMX is positioning itself to play a meaningful role in the development of future U.S. supply chains.

In this sponsored monologue, Ellis Martin discusses the significance of RMX's U.S. listing, the expanding strategic need for secure antimony production, and the emerging Australia-U.S. partnership in the critical-minerals space.

Red Mountain Mining is rapidly becoming a company to watch as the U.S. sharpens its focus on supply chain stability and advanced materials development.

About Red Mountain Mining Limited

Red Mountain Mining LtdRed Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) is a mineral exploration and development company. Red Mountain has a portfolio of US, Canada and Australia projects in Critical Minerals and Gold. Red Mountain is advancing its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in NSW, Utah Antimony Project in the Antimony Mining District of Utah, US, Fry Lake Gold Project and US Lithium projects.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

