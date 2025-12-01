

Perth, Dec 1, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited ( ASX:RMX ) ( RMXFF:OTCMKTS ), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established and growing portfolio of projects in Tier 1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to provide a corporate update with the appointment of Hall Chadwick NSW as the auditor of the Company, effective from today.



Hall Chadwick is a leading Australian and International Auditing, Accounting and Corporate Advisory firm, with expertise in the Critical Minerals sector. The firm recently completed a US$207 million SPAC IPO on Nasdaq focused on Critical Minerals, Rare Earths and Advanced Manufacturing sectors.



The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has consented to the resignation of the Company's previously serving auditor, RSM Australia Partners.



The Board would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank RSM and staff for their past services to the Company.



Red Mountain well positioned to continue aggressive growth strategy



Red Mountain continues to aggressively seek further opportunities to expand its portfolio of high quality Critical Minerals projects in Tier-1 US mining jurisdictions. Red Mountain's goal is to fast-track its portfolio of assets, and seek to rapidly meet the demand of what is an unprecedented shortage of Western supply of Critical Minerals.



As previously announced (ASX 17 November 2025), the resolution of the US federal government shutdown in early November, provides increased clarity and momentum relating to approvals for Red Mountain's US expansion strategy.





Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) is a mineral exploration and development company. Red Mountain has a portfolio of US, Canada and Australia projects in Critical Minerals and Gold. Red Mountain is advancing its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in NSW, Utah Antimony Project in the Antimony Mining District of Utah, US, Fry Lake Gold Project and US Lithium projects.

