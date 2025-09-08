loading.........

Malibu, CA, Sep 8, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Welcome to The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, where host Ellis Martin sits down with Robert Rohlfing, CEO of Desert Mountain Energy ( CVE:DME ) ( DMEHF:OTCMKTS ), to discuss how the company is leveraging natural gas in New Mexico to power the future of AI while advancing helium and hydrogen exploration.



At the heart of this story is Roswell, New Mexico - where Desert Mountain Energy has secured long-term partnerships with a massive AI data campus, locking in offtake for natural gas and creating a foundation for decades of growth.



Key Highlights:



New Mexico Natural Gas Breakthrough: With favorable lease terms across 77,000 acres, DME is supplying natural gas directly to an AI data center in Roswell. This eliminates transportation costs, ensures offtake, and establishes a reliable revenue stream.



AI Data Center Partnership: The Roswell campus requires up to 4 gigawatts of power over a five-year buildout. DME will supply and manage natural gas flows, including building underground storage to guarantee uninterrupted energy for AI systems that cannot afford downtime.



Revenue Outlook: Between natural gas sales and handling fees, DME projects potential revenues of $46M to $100M annually within five years. Even at the low end, this represents transformative growth.



Helium & Helium-3 Advantage: While natural gas drives the AI story, DME also holds one of the most compelling helium portfolios in the U.S. This includes conventional helium-4 for industry and ultra-rare helium-3, vital for specialty lasers, scanning systems, and thorium reactors.



AI-Powered Helium Extraction: DME's modular, solar-powered helium plant now operates with artificial intelligence, cutting costs, boosting efficiency, and reducing staff requirements while ensuring sustainable operations.



National Security Customers: Proximity to White Sands Missile Range, Sandia National Labs, and Los Alamos National Lab offers built-in demand for helium. These institutions require more helium than DME could supply even if it drilled hundreds of wells - a long-term advantage.



Beyond New Mexico: Leveraging environmentally responsible drilling practices, DME is expanding into the UK for hydrogen and helium exploration. Global diversification strengthens its long-term strategy.



Commitment to Stewardship: From aquifer protection to state-of-the-art emissions scrubbers, DME goes beyond compliance. Their ultra-low power generation cost (less than 1c per kilowatt) underscores a model built for decades, not quarters.



Why It Matters:



The growth of AI depends on dependable natural gas supplies. At the same time, global demand for helium is soaring, with applications in tech, medicine, defense, and clean energy. Desert Mountain Energy sits at the intersection of these two critical markets.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/YXTK8X6A





About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.





Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME) (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and natural gas. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

loading.........

Related Companies