Malibu, CA, Nov 12, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - On this episode of The Ellis Martin Report on the MoneyTalk Radio Network, Ellis Martin speaks with Dustin Haines, Chief Executive Officer of Echo IQ Limited (googlechartASX:EIQ) (googlechartECHQF:OTCMKTS).

Echo IQ is an Australian-based company pioneering artificial intelligence solutions for cardiovascular diagnostics. Through its FDA-cleared Echo Solv technology, the firm uses AI-driven analysis of echocardiograms to help physicians detect aortic stenosis and other heart conditions earlier and more accurately.

In this discussion, Haines explains how Echo IQ's algorithms create a three-dimensional "digital fingerprint" of the human heart, why physician trust in AI matters, and how conversations with leading U.S. institutions - including the Mayo Clinic - highlight the company's expanding reach in cardiovascular diagnostics.

About Echo IQ Limited

Echo IQ Limited (ASX:EIQ) (OTCMKTS:ECHQF) use the AI-powered technology in EchoSolv to enhance the diagnosis of structural heart disease. Our mission is to help improve the lives of people by supporting earlier, more accurate detection of a number of life-threatening but often treatable conditions.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

