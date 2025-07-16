loading.........

Malibu, CA, July 16, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of Money Talk Radio, Ellis Martin welcomes back Rana Vig, CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. ( CNSX:BLLG ) ( BLAGF:OTCMKTS ), to discuss the company's breakthrough moment: the official opening of the Dome Mountain Gold Mine in British Columbia.



After five years of focused development, Blue Lagoon has secured its final mining permit and is now launching full-scale underground operations. The company aims for annual production of 15,000 ounces of gold, with milling to be handled by Nikola Mining under a tolling agreement. Stockpiling begins in July, with first deliveries to Nikola expected by September 2025.



Vig emphasizes the significance of strong partnerships with First Nations communities. At the grand opening, 18 hereditary chiefs and guardians from the Lake Babine Nation attended and expressed sincere appreciation for the company's culturally respectful approach. Blue Lagoon distributed informative materials honoring all four Lake Babine clans, a gesture that left a lasting impression.



Another key component of the company's environmental and social strategy is its water treatment facility, built with six times the capacity needed-an over-engineered design by choice, signaling long-term stewardship of the land and commitment to responsible operations.



The project's upside extends beyond the Boulder Vein currently being developed. Adjacent veins, such as one grading 14 grams per ton, will be brought online next, with plans to scale production to 20,000 ounces in year two. Exploration continues across the company's 22,000-hectare land package-only 10% of which has been explored to date. Blue Lagoon has already drilled 50,000 meters, discovering promising new targets that will be developed using free cash flow to avoid shareholder dilution.



Nikola Mining has validated the company by investing $1M and committing to prioritize Blue Lagoon's ore at its mill. CEO Peter Espig has participated in three financings and attended the mine opening personally. With this backing and operational readiness, Blue Lagoon has become one of the Top 25 performing companies on the CSE.



Vig shares his broader vision: to build Blue Lagoon into a global gold producer. With current listings on the CSE, OTC, and Frankfurt exchanges-and interest from investors in Europe, the U.S., and Australia-the company's story has become international. Vig plans another investor trip to Europe in August and is currently hosting virtual meetings with New York-based funds.



Asked about an exit strategy, Vig explains that while a future acquisition is a possibility, the company's primary objective is to generate long-term value through sustained production and aggressive exploration. "All great mining companies started with one mine," he notes. "We've just finished the national anthem-we haven't even started the first inning."



The stock is currently trading at ~$0.74 CAD / $0.52 USD, offering what Vig and Martin both describe as a rare opportunity to invest in a near-term gold producer under $1, with robust upside.



