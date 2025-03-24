loading.........

Malibu, CA, Mar 24, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Welcome to Money Talk Radio. Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Yannis Tsitos, the Chairman of the Mining Committee for Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. ( CNSX:BLLG ) ( BLAGF:OTCMKTS ).



Exciting developments are underway at the company's Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia! With final mine permits secured, full-scale underground mining operations are set to begin, targeting an annual production of approximately 15,000 ounces of gold. The company is gearing up for an operational launch as early as July 2025, with infrastructure, equipment, and key personnel being finalized. A toll-milling agreement with Nicola Mining ensures efficient processing, while final preparations-including the installation of a water treatment facility-are on track for completion within the next three months.



Mr. Tsitos has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry, including 19 years with BHP Billiton. Originally a physicist-geophysicist, he later served as New Business Development Manager for Minerals Exploration, where he was instrumental in identifying, negotiating, and executing over 60 mining agreements worldwide. Mr. Tsitos sits on several company boards, has contributed to four deposit discoveries, and has published multiple articles in exploration and mining publications. He has also been a strong advocate for anti-corruption policies in the mining industry, ensuring responsible business practices across the sector.



Stay tuned as Blue Lagoon Resources move closer to production and the next chapter in Dome Mountain's mining journey!



About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.





As of February 2025, Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) achieved a major milestone by securing its mining permit, making it one of only nine companies to receive such approval in British Columbia since 2015. With this critical permit in place, the company is now focused on completing its state-of-the-art water treatment plant-expected to be operational by the end of May 2025. This marks a pivotal step in Blue Lagoon's transition from an exploration company to a fully operational producer, with first production targeted for Q3 2025.

