loading.........

Ellis Martin Report: Banyan Gold's Tara Christie Discusses Major Yukon Gold Developments and $14.5M Strategic Financing

Malibu, CA, July 8, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In a powerful new episode of The Ellis Martin Report on Money Talk Radio, host Ellis Martin sits down with Tara Christie, President and CEO of Banyan Gold Corp. Banyan Gold Corp.'s ( CVE:BYN ) ( BYAGF:OTCMKTS ), to discuss the company's recent $14.5 million private placement and ambitious plans to advance the 7-million-ounce Aurmac Gold Project in the Yukon Territory - one of Canada's most promising emerging gold districts.



Massive Drill Program Underway - with Results Rolling In



Banyan has launched an aggressive 30,000-meter drill program, following up on 2023's 21,000 meters and key discoveries at the Airstrip Zone, part of the 173-square-kilometer AirMac property. Located just 40km from Mayo and adjacent to Hecla's Keno Hill silver operations, the property offers outstanding infrastructure, including road access, a power station, and even cell service - rare for remote mining projects.



Tara Christie elaborates:



"We're now halfway through our 30,000-meter program with 18,000 meters drilled. The first seven drill results from Airstrip are in - and they're strong: 38 meters at 3.95 g/t gold, 21.2 meters at 1.38 g/t including 1.8 meters at 11.06 g/t, and 28 meters at 1.32 g/t starting just 10 meters from surface."



This near-surface mineralization could represent ideal starter pit material and signals potential for higher-grade zones within the larger bulk tonnage model.



Rethinking the Airstrip Zone: From Waste to Wealth



Christie explains that past exploration viewed Airstrip as less favorable due to weaker heap leach recoveries, but recent metallurgical work supports a milling strategy - unlocking higher recovery potential and positioning Banyan to redefine this zone's economic contribution.



"These were classified as waste before. Now we see them as high-grade zones - potential sweet spots."



7 Million Ounces and Counting



The current 2024 resource estimate stands at 7.0 million ounces at 0.63 g/t, but as Christie notes, filtering that through a 0.6 g/t cutoff reveals 4 million ounces at an average of 1.0 g/t, while a 0.9 cutoff yields 2.4 million ounces at 1.45 g/t.



"We believe this is a mill project. And with these kinds of grades, near surface, and the infrastructure in place - we're on track to build one of the Yukon's premier gold deposits."



Skin in the Game: A CEO with Deep Roots and Real Ownership



Christie, a third-generation Yukoner and seasoned geologist, owns 4% of the company - and every share was purchased on the open market or in financings.



"I wasn't granted free stock. I paid for everything. I treat every dollar like it's mine."



From placer mining as a teenager to leading Banyan since 2016, Christie brings both operational rigor and community commitment. She serves on the board of Western Copper and Gold, co-founded the Yukon Environmental and Socioeconomic Assessment Board, and leads the nonprofit "Every Student Every Day."



Exit Strategy? Or Go All the Way?



When asked whether Banyan is a build-or-sell story, Christie is candid:



"There's a 65-70% chance we'll be bought out - especially with large mining companies already passing through our property to look at nearby assets. But we're building the team to go all the way if needed."

Infrastructure + Grade + Scale = Takeout Target



With a hydroelectric power line across the project, roads in place, and large-tonnage potential, Banyan checks off key boxes for major producers seeking growth. As the district sees increasing attention - and as a neighboring mine goes up for sale - Christie expects an uptick in interest.



"We're in the right place, at the right time, with the right rock."



To Watch the Full Interview on The Ellis Martin Report, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/07ME70GC







About Banyan Gold Corp.





Banyan Gold Corp.'s (CVE:BYN) (OTCMKTS:BYAGF) (FRA:BAJ) primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.

The 173 square kilometres AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

loading.........

Related Companies