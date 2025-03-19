loading.........

Malibu, CA, Mar 19, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Tara Chistie, President and CEO of Banyon Gold Corp. ( CVE:BYN ) ( BYAGF:OTCMKTS ).



Banyan has just announced closing of a private placement for aggregate proceeds of $14.5 Million. This strategic financing positions Banyan to advance the AurMac Project in 2025 and 2026 including an upsized drill program in 2025, metallurgy, engineering, baseline studies and community engagement, Banyan Gold Corp. is dedicated to advancing and de-risking its 7.0-million-ounce AurMac Gold Project in Yukon, Canada's newest and fastest-growing mining district. Nestled in the Mayo Mining District of central Yukon, approximately 40 km north of the community of Mayo, the AurMac Project hosts structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold mineralization. It sits adjacent to the Keno Hill Silver District, operated by Hecla Mining Company (formerly Alexco Resource Corp.). Spanning 988 claims over 173 km2, the project encompasses three key deposits: Airstrip, Powerline, and Aurex Hill Zones.



AurMac enjoys outstanding infrastructure, including easy access via the main Yukon highway, a three-phase powerline, an existing Yukon Energy Corp. switching power station, and even cell phone coverage-an uncommon advantage in remote mining regions.



Ms. Christie has been President, CEO, and Board Member of Banyan since 2016, bringing over 26 years of experience in exploration and mining. Previously, she led Gimlex Gold Mines Ltd. (2006-2016) and consulted on mining, environmental assessment, and Indigenous relations. She currently serves on the board of Western Copper and Gold and has held positions with Osisko Green Acquisition, Constantine Metal Resources, Klondike Gold, and industry associations. A founding board member of the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board, she also leads the charity Every Student, Every Day. Ms. Christie holds B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees from UBC and is a registered professional engineer in BC and Yukon.



With a strong foundation and exceptional potential, Banyan Gold Corp. is positioned to make AurMac one of Yukon's premier gold projects.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/1UY10BIS





About Banyan Gold Corp.





Banyan Gold Corp.'s (CVE:BYN) (OTCMKTS:BYAGF) (FRA:BAJ) primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.

The 173 square kilometres AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

