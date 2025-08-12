loading.........

Malibu, CA, Aug 12, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report features an in-depth conversation with Kenneth Konkin, President and CEO of Goldstorm Metals Corp. ( CVE:GSTM ) ( GSTMF:OTCMKTS ).



Goldstorm Metals is a precious and base metals exploration company with significant land holdings in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, one of the world's most prolific high-grade gold districts.



In this interview, Konkin discusses the company's flagship Crown and Electrum projects, covering approximately 16,468 hectares directly south of Seabridge Gold's world-class KSM deposits and adjacent to Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine. He reveals how recent snowpack ablation is exposing new mineralized outcrops-potentially expanding known target zones and creating unprecedented exploration opportunities.



Highlights from the discussion include:



- Newly exposed gold- and silver-bearing zones in historically snow-covered terrain.



- The strategic value of 100% ownership of key claims in a world-class mining jurisdiction.



- Advancements in geophysical surveys aimed at defining high-grade copper and gold targets.



- Comparisons to previous major discoveries at Treaty Creek, with potential for similar large-scale mineralization.



"It's like being Neil Armstrong on the moon every year," says Konkin. "You're the first person in history to see what's being revealed."



Goldstorm Metals' recent stock momentum, moving from $0.12 to $0.17 in the past month, reflects growing market awareness. Konkin emphasizes disciplined exploration, precise targeting, and readiness to drill once data confirms the most promising zones.



This interview is available now for streaming on The Ellis Martin Report and broadcast on Money Talk Radio or Listen Now by visiting:

About Goldstorm Metals Corp.





Goldstorm Metals Corp. (CVE:GSTM) (OTCMKTS:GSTMF) is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the World. The Company's flagship Crown and Electrum projects consist of six concessions that cover approximately a total of 16,469 hectares, 5 of which are directly located south of Seabridge Gold's world-class KSM gold-copper deposits and west of Newmont Corporation's Brucejack gold mine. Goldstorm Metals acquired the Crown and Electrum properties in 2022 from Tudor Gold Corp., which controls the Treaty Creek gold project, which hosts the Goldstorm Deposit; one of the largest gold discoveries in the last 30 years.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

